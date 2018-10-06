Alyce Phyrne Dubisar- 81, of North Bend, passed away Oct. 4, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Thomas Francis- 62, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 3, 2018, at Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Jaunita Oberman- 95, of McMinnville (formerly of Coos Bay), passed away Sept. 30, 2018, at McMinnville. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Daniel Valdrow- 72, of Florence, (formerly of Gold Beach) passed away Oct. 4, 2018 at Florence. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Tom F. Sibold- 87, of Myrtle Point, passed away Oct. 2, 2018 at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541-267-4216.
Fernando Lanuza- 79, of North Bend, passed away Oct. 2, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
