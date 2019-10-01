Sherry Joy Porter (Knowlton) — 61, of Myrtle Point, passed away Sept. 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service - Bay Area, 541-269-2851.
Anne Green Shangraw — 94, of Coos Bay, passed away Sept. 28, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131
Floyd Duane Richards — 90, of North Bend passed away Sept. 28, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
