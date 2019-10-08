Della M. Ratcliff - 78, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Gary Bert Hansen - 78, of Florence, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, at Florence. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Jonathan N. Batten - 44, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
BlueRose R. StarrEagle - 76, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Frank H. Hasenbalg Jr - 83, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Jemil F. Aseere - 63 of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave. Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Chris Christensen - 88, of Myrtle Point, died Oct. 4, 2019 in Myrtle Point. Arrangements are pending with Amling Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
