Richard “Rick” Laurence Slagle - 63, of Coos Bay, passed away Oct. 14, 2019 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Myrtle I. Swanson - 87, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Sherryl A. McQuire - 81, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel.
Larry W. Gange - 87, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
