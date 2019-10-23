Charles Ellis Sanders - 77, of Coos Bay passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Brent Ahern - 56, of Port Orford, died Oct. 19, 2019 in Port Orford. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service,Bandon.
Donna (Welch) Gimbel - 78, of Roseburg, formerly of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Howard “Jack” Dennis Jackson - 73, of Coos Bay formerly of Bandon died Oct. 18, 2019 in Springfield. No public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service 541-888-4709.
Patricia S. Fort - 70, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 21, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
