Richard W. McColl - 91, of Coos Bay, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 in Eugene. Arrangements are under the care of Musgrove Family Mortuary in Eugene. No memorial services are being held at this time.

Luella “Lou” Jean Dodge - 84, of Reedsport passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. A graveside service to be held in Scottsburg at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction Dunes Memorial Chapel.

Paul Murphy - 87, of North Bend, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

