September 11, 1937 – December 2, 2022
A joint celebration of life for Keith Hulsey, and his wife, Josephine “Jo” Vigil-Hulsey, of Coos Bay, will be held at 4 pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay.
Orin Keith was born September 11, 1937 in Leadwood, Missouri to Floyd Thomas and Geneva Rose (Glore) Hulsey. He passed away December 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Jo was born December 15, 1939 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Joseph and Ida Cruz. She passed away January 31, 2017 in Coos Bay.
Keith graduated from Flat River Junior College in Park Hills, Missouri and Missouri University in Columbia, Missouri. An article about Keith published in the alumni magazine at Flat River Junior College, described Keith as a “doer”. An “educator, business owner, pilot, world traveler and black jack player”. To that Keith would surely add; happily married man.
Throughout his life, Keith had an endless number of accomplishments. He was a recreation therapist, later director, at St. Joseph State Hospital, where he worked full time to fund his education. He also worked as manager for Luken’s Enterprises before being employed at Southwestern Oregon Community College as visiting faculty, faculty and last, as a Computer Support Coordinator.
During his time at SWOCC, Keith pioneered a multimedia program to be integrated into the Adult Basic Education Program and became the leader in CAI (computer assisted instruction). He also taught fellow faculty members and others how to do presentations. Keith was awarded the Exceptional Excellence in Action Award by the college President. When he was nominated, many students and staff described him as “excellent, encouraging, energetic, positive, brilliant and the best teacher ever”.
Keith was a self-proclaimed lifelong learner. He became a private pilot in 1966 and owned airplanes for over 35 years. He was a proud member of the AOPA, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Together with his wife, Jo, Keith described their lives as a “series of grand adventures”. They were able to travel to many parts of the country in their airplane and experience many beautiful places internationally as well.
Keith was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Keith’s final wish was to have his ashes distributed, by airplane, over land and the Pacific Ocean, near the Coos Bay Lighthouse, just as was done with his wife, Jo.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In