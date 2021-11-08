Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.