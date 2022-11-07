Jody C. McCaffree, 62, of North Bend, passed away on October 30, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Donald A. Hacker, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 31, 2022 in Coos Bay, Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Patricia "Jeanne" J. Graves, 81, of Lakeside, passed away on October 31, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.



