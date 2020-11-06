Jeaneene E. Webster, 85, of North Bend, passed away on November 1, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Carol Anne Long, 73, of Coos Bay, passed away on October 30, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Therese "Terri" J. Greif, 92, of North Bend, passed away on October 31, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Betty Dodge, 85, of Winchester Bay passed away at home on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. A full obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dunes Memorial Chapel
James Louie Oden, 88, of North Bend, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Coleen Ridenour, 81, of Reedsport, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Reedsport. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Scott A. Hale, 64, of Coos Bay died November 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dwayne L. Moore, 78, of Coos Bay died November 4, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Victor Riolo, 94, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Lynn S. Yager, 59, of Coos Bay, passed away November 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Beverly Shinn, 88, of Gold Beach, passed away November 2, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Linda L. Spencer, 69, of North Bend, passed away November 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michael L. Stockford, 75, of Bandon, passed away November 3, 2020 in Springfield. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In