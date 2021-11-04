A memorial service of Thanksgiving will be held for Virginia Louise (Lance) Roush, 83, of North Bend, on Saturday, November 13th at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland in Coos Bay. A reception will follow in the church Undercroft. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

