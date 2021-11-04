A memorial service of Thanksgiving will be held for Virginia Louise (Lance) Roush, 83, of North Bend, on Saturday, November 13th at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 Highland in Coos Bay. A reception will follow in the church Undercroft. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard guide here!
Trending Now
Articles
- Oregon State Science Pub talk to focus on how to grow a quality Christmas tree
- Coos Bay seeking volunteers for boards, commissions
- South Coast teams to host in football playoffs
- The World's E-edition for 11-2-21
- COVID levels off, but no time to relax
- Oregon approved to issue an additional $167 million in Pandemic EBT food assistance to 430,000 children
- Changes needed to protect ocean, world
- Renew license, ID, vehicle tags before end of moratorium
- Heller to retire as county clerk
- This Week in History: November 1-4
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Oregon State Science Pub talk to focus on how to grow a quality Christmas tree
- Coos Bay seeking volunteers for boards, commissions
- South Coast teams to host in football playoffs
- The World's E-edition for 11-2-21
- COVID levels off, but no time to relax
- Oregon approved to issue an additional $167 million in Pandemic EBT food assistance to 430,000 children
- Changes needed to protect ocean, world
- Renew license, ID, vehicle tags before end of moratorium
- Heller to retire as county clerk
- This Week in History: November 1-4
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In