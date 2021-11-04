Eric Sunfield, 76, of Lakeside, passed away on October 26, 2021 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Michael Oborn Stephens, 46, of Coos Bay, passed away October 29, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Stacey Dino Robeson Sr., 62, of Coos Bay, passed away November 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Tommy Eugene Sacrenty, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away November 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
