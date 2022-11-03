A memorial service for Will C. Bunnell, 87, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 am, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Greenacres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com



