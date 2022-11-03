A memorial service for Will C. Bunnell, 87, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 am, Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Greenacres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
- Port of Coos Bay executes grant agreement with the U.S. D.O.T.
- North Bend votes to support mayor’s homeless proposal
- Coos Bay to host survey to find library site
- Coos County Airport District names Brittsan deputy director
- Coos County Sheriff candidate profile - M. A. Kinnaird
- Letter: Very impressed
- Renowned pianist David Nevue comes “home” to play benefit concert for Devereux Center
- Chivers named CEO of Lower Umpqua Hospital District
- Coos County Sheriff candidate profile - Gabe Fabrizio
- Guest Column: Who are “we the people”?
