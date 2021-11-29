Memorial Services for Chuck and Judy King of Myrtle Point, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Myrtle Point. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
A funeral service will be held for Garry Roger Squires, 83, of Coquille, at 1:00pm Wednesday December 1, 2021 at the Coquille Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2405 Shelley Rd, Coquille, Oregon. Interment will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery in Lakeside, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In