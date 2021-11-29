Patricia Alice Cranmer, 85, of North Bend, passed away November 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Andrew Chavonelle, 63, of Charleston, passed away on November 22, 2021 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Alan B. Van Wert, 72, of North Bend died November 22, 2021 in North Bend.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Peter D. Pennington, 87, of Coos Bay died November 23, 2021 in Coos Bay.  Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131.   www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Cindy Ann Walker, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away November 20, 2021 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Daphne H. Brown, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away November 18, 2021 at Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Fay Marion Conquest, 96, of Coquille, passed away November 19, 2021 at Myrtle Point.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Hans J. Hartung, 72, of North Bend, passed away November 23, 2021 at North Bend.  Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

