Patricia Alice Cranmer, 85, of North Bend, passed away November 18, 2021 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Andrew Chavonelle, 63, of Charleston, passed away on November 22, 2021 in Charleston. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Alan B. Van Wert, 72, of North Bend died November 22, 2021 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Peter D. Pennington, 87, of Coos Bay died November 23, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cindy Ann Walker, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away November 20, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Daphne H. Brown, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away November 18, 2021 at Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Fay Marion Conquest, 96, of Coquille, passed away November 19, 2021 at Myrtle Point. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Hans J. Hartung, 72, of North Bend, passed away November 23, 2021 at North Bend. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
