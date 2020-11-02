A memorial service for David L. Cummings, 73, of Lakeside who died October 16, 2020 in Lakeside will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Reedsport Church of God 2191 Birch St. Private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

