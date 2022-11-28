George Clifford Weeks, 74, of Lakeside, passed away on November 17, 2022 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
John A. Simpson, 76, of Coos Bay died November 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ronald Jay Jackson, 79, of North Bend, passed away on November 19, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Cecilia I. Barker, 82, of North Bend, passed away on November 21, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Ella F. Savery, 100, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Elaine Soyck, 77, of North Bend, passed away on November 19, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Edna "Marie" Williams Pettitt, 80, of Coos Bay, passed away November 19, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Linn Lee McNutt, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away November 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Maridyth Adelle Levezow, 95, of North Bend, passed away November 16, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Patricia D. Lyon, 80, of Coos Bay died November 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Mary Louise Little, 85, of North Bend, passed away on November 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
George Thomas Shaw, 81, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 22, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
