Charles F. Polston, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Cecelia "Sue" Arriola, 71, of Coos Bay, died November 21, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Rodney E. Swim, 74, of Lakeside, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert "Bob" Blackburn, 84, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 23, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
