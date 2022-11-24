Funeral Service for Owen Nichols, 10 months, of Coquille will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Oaks Pavilion at the Coos County Fairgrounds.  Burial will follow at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.  Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com   Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.  



