Kenneth Paul Knaak, 39, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of the Bay Area, passed away November 6, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lois F. Gibbs, 80, of Myrtle Point, died November 16, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Lagrand Sandine, 65, of North Bend died November 15, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In