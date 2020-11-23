Fred L. Harris, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away November 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Joann L. Fleming, 59 of North Bend, passed away November 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Larry E. Long, 81, of Reedsport, passed away November 14, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Christian A. Andreasen, 37, of Coos Bay, passed away November 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
David N. Schliesmayer, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away November 16, 2020 in Springfield. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William B. Beardsley, 67, of Lakeside, passed away November 17, 2020 in Lakeside. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Barbara M. Stewart, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away November 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dennis Breakfield, 70, of Coos Bay, passed away November 17, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
William Lape, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away November 13, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Dorious J. “Joe” Smith, 95, of Coos Bay died November 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Clay Hughes, 96, formally of Allegany, passed away November 22, 2020 in Albany. Cremation rites are under the direction of Alpha Cremation Service, 11th Ave. Eugene, Oregon 541-686-3064.
Naedean Y. Brown, 76, of Coos Bay died November 20, 2020 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
