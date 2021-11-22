Charles Leo Palmer, 92, of Coquille, passed away November 7, 2021 in Coquille. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Gordon E. Steffen, 86, of Coos Bay, passed away November 9, 2021 in Springfield. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Shelly Ann Gubara Fisher, 39, of Coos Bay, passed away November 12, 2021 in Florence. Cremation Rites under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kim A. Dew, 73, of North Bend, passed away November 14, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Patrick Roy Woodworth, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away November 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Belinda F. Cross, 60, of Coos Bay died November 17, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dicky J. White, 72, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 8, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
