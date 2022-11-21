Cory R. Peterson, 49, of North Bend formerly of Roseburg and Myrtle Creek died November 14, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com



