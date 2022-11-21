Cory R. Peterson, 49, of North Bend formerly of Roseburg and Myrtle Creek died November 14, 2022 in North Bend. Cremation rites are under the direction of North Bend Chapel. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Online Poll
Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Photos: Bandon hits the salmon jackpot in 2022
- North Bend buys tent to house ice-skating rink
- Coos County woman dies in custody
- Letter: At its best
- South Coast drivers win divisions at Coos Bay Speedway
- Local law enforcement take part in active shooter training
- Letter: Bad idea
- Police Blotter
- Forest advocates knock out massive Trump post-fire logging loophole
- Letter: They've done it again
Trending Now
Articles
- Photos: Bandon hits the salmon jackpot in 2022
- North Bend buys tent to house ice-skating rink
- Coos County woman dies in custody
- Letter: At its best
- South Coast drivers win divisions at Coos Bay Speedway
- Local law enforcement take part in active shooter training
- Letter: Bad idea
- Police Blotter
- Forest advocates knock out massive Trump post-fire logging loophole
- Letter: They've done it again
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In