Robert K. Horine, 81, of Coos Bay died November 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Garey R. Mark, 85, of Coos Bay died November 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Lydia I. Pierson, 71, of Gold Beach died November 1, 2020 in Gold Beach. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Ross E. Poulson, 82, of Reedsport died November 15, 2020 in Portland. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

John R. Bacon, 74, of North Bend died November 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Loami G. “Gerry” Peake, 82, of Springfield, formerly of North Bend died August 20, 2020 in Eugene. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Loren M. Parrish, 86, of North Bend, passed away on November 18, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

