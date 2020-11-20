Robert K. Horine, 81, of Coos Bay died November 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Garey R. Mark, 85, of Coos Bay died November 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lydia I. Pierson, 71, of Gold Beach died November 1, 2020 in Gold Beach. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ross E. Poulson, 82, of Reedsport died November 15, 2020 in Portland. Services will be announced and held at a later date under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
John R. Bacon, 74, of North Bend died November 15, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Loami G. “Gerry” Peake, 82, of Springfield, formerly of North Bend died August 20, 2020 in Eugene. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area. 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Loren M. Parrish, 86, of North Bend, passed away on November 18, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
