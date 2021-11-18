A celebration of life for Vernon A. Doak Jr., 63, of Coos Bay who died November 9, 2021 in Powers will be held Sunday, November 21, from 12-2 PM at the family home 1242 N. 8th St. Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Trending Now
Articles
- Fabrizio announces run for sheriff
- Stillwagon Distillery stands alone in the crowd
- Coast Guard saves five after fishing boat sinks off Oregon coast
- Pierce says Oregon ready to elect a Republican governor
- DeFazio: Oregon wins in bipartisan infrastructure package
- Drunk driver charged after Lakeside woman hit, killed
- Red Devils romp into Class 2A semifinals
- Man dies after getting lost while searching for mushrooms
- Top-ranked Pirates keep rolling
- Board looking for help with superintendent search
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Fabrizio announces run for sheriff
- Stillwagon Distillery stands alone in the crowd
- Coast Guard saves five after fishing boat sinks off Oregon coast
- Pierce says Oregon ready to elect a Republican governor
- DeFazio: Oregon wins in bipartisan infrastructure package
- Drunk driver charged after Lakeside woman hit, killed
- Red Devils romp into Class 2A semifinals
- Man dies after getting lost while searching for mushrooms
- Top-ranked Pirates keep rolling
- Board looking for help with superintendent search
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In