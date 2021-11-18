A celebration of life for Vernon A. Doak Jr., 63, of Coos Bay who died November 9, 2021 in Powers will be held Sunday, November 21, from 12-2 PM at the family home 1242 N. 8th St. Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

