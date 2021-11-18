Earl D. Shaffer, 93, of Coquille, died November 8, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
George Hunter, 82, of Coquille, died November 12, 2021 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Robert Stanley Tenney, 84, of Myrtle Point, died November 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Robert “Joe” Bayless, 65, of Coos Bay, passed away November 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara Jo Teneyck, 91, of Coos Bay, passed away November 13, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melanee P. Howard, 56, of North Bend died November 12, 2021 in North Bend. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
