A public visitation will be held for Emilio Garcia - Moncada, 55, of Coos Bay, on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1-3 P.M. , followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.



