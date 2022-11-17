A public visitation will be held for Emilio Garcia - Moncada, 55, of Coos Bay, on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1-3 P.M. , followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Online Poll
Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?
You voted:
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County moves to the right on Election Day
- Coquille police have unclaimed property
- Taylor inches ahead in commissioner’s race
- 2022 Coos County and Douglas County Election Results
- Letter: No excuse
- Garcia-Silver places fifth in Northwest Regionals
- Fiddlers returning to Winchester Bay
- Police Blotter
- New Reality, Hope: Addressing the fentanyl crisis
- The World's E-edition for 11-15-22
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County moves to the right on Election Day
- Coquille police have unclaimed property
- Taylor inches ahead in commissioner’s race
- 2022 Coos County and Douglas County Election Results
- Letter: No excuse
- Garcia-Silver places fifth in Northwest Regionals
- Fiddlers returning to Winchester Bay
- Police Blotter
- New Reality, Hope: Addressing the fentanyl crisis
- The World's E-edition for 11-15-22
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In