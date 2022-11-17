Conrad Harlan Jones Jr., 79, of Coos Bay, passed away November 5, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Timothy E. Herbert, 83, of Coos Bay died November 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Richard Henry Howard, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away November 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Russell C. Borthwick, 78, of Coos Bay died November 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Barbara F. Turner, 83, of North Bend, passed away on November 5, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Michael W. Keeling, 70, of Coos bay died November 8, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Kenneth J. Steiner, 80, of Coos Bay died November 13, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melissa Irene Faber, age 42, of Coos Bay, passed away November 12, 2022, in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Susan R. Carter, 57, of Coos Bay died November 9, 2022 in Florence. Arragements under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
