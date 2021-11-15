A recitation of the rosary for Ruth Nadine (Dennhardt) Wiley, 78, of North Bend will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, November 18 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

