Melvin J. "Jay" Huntley Jr., 65, of Coos Bay died November 1, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Roy Alan Swanson, 72, of Langlois, died November 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Cory A. Yockey, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 9, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
