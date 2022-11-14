A Celebration of Life will be held for Jody C. McCaffree, 62, of North Bend, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

A Memorial Service will be held for Timothy Allen Haga, 47, of North Bend on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon.  Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216

Kenneth J. Steiner 80, of Coos Bay died November 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.

Services will be announced at a later date under the direction of North

Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Melissa Irene Faber age 42, of Coos Bay, passed away November 12, 2022, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.

Susan R. Carter 57, of Coos Bay died November 9, 2022 in Florence.

Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685

Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Shirley Ruth Warnken, age 83 of Coos Bay, passed away November 11, 2022, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
 
Alishae Dawne Kohl, age 39, of Coos Bay, passed away November 9, 2022, at Wilsonville, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
 
Mildred A. Ware 99, of Coos Bay died November 12, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory,
Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.
541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com


