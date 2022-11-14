A Celebration of Life will be held for Jody C. McCaffree, 62, of North Bend, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
A Memorial Service will be held for Timothy Allen Haga, 47, of North Bend on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Kenneth J. Steiner 80, of Coos Bay died November 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.
Services will be announced at a later date under the direction of North
Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Melissa Irene Faber age 42, of Coos Bay, passed away November 12, 2022, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216.
Susan R. Carter 57, of Coos Bay died November 9, 2022 in Florence.
Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685
Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory,
Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave.
541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
