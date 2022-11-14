Sylvia Jean Hale, 62, of North Bend, passed away on November 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Emilio Garcia-Moncada, 55, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Mildred Arriola, 91, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away November 8, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In