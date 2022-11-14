Sylvia Jean Hale, 62, of North Bend, passed away on November 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440. 

Emilio Garcia-Moncada, 55, of Coos Bay, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.

Mildred Arriola, 91, of Coquille, Oregon, passed away November 8, 2022 in Coquille.  Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 



Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments