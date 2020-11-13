Toni Ann Bauernhuber, 65, of North Bend, passed away on November 8, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Suzanne C. Sinclair, 71, of Lakeside, passed away on November 4, 2020 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
John W. Williford, 85, of North Bend, passed away on November 8, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Larry E. Miller, 74, of North Bend, passed away on November 6, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
James D. Driskill, 61, of Coos Bay died October 31, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Darrel A. Dishner, 83, of North Bend, passed away on November 9, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Glen A. Robertson, 77, of Bandon, died November 5, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon
Eva Dearing, 97, of Bandon, died November 8, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Donald Haueter, 94, of Bandon, died November 8, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Shcroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Courtney A. Strand,78, of Coos Bay died November 11, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
