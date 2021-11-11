Charles G. Chappelear, 79, of Coos Bay (formerly of Portland) died November 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Denise S. Schoenfeldt, 56, of Coos Bay died October 28, 2021 in Coos Bay. Memorial services will be announced and held at a later date. Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David L. Thomas, 60, of Coquille died November 2, 2021 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Pius John Greiner, 83, of Coos Bay, passed away November 8, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Martin M. Hernandez, 62, of Coos Bay died November 5, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Shirley M. Otto, 92, of Lakeside died November 8, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay with inurnment at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In