Will C. Bunnell, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away October 28, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Brian Matthew Hatler, 62, of Coos Bay, passed away October 26, 2022 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Billie N. Gill, 91, of Bandon, died November 2, 2022 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service
Michelle Lee Smith, 52, of North Bend, passed away on November 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Larry D. Tams, 82 of Myrtle Point, died October 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
William H. McCarthy, 75, of Coos Bay died November 4, 2022 in Coos Bay. Services will be announced under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
