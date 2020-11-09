Yukari F. Lindsley, 89, of North Bend died November 6, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites and inurnment will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens, Coos Bay, under the direction of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service-Bay Area 541-269-2851. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Sharlee I. Goodrow Bong, age 71, of North Bend, passed away November 5, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 541 267-4216

