Johnny Lee Hughes, 81, of Mt. Shasta, California, passed away October 16, 2022 in Mt. Shasta.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Palmer Fletcher, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away October 18, 2022 in Coos Bay.  Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon   541/267-4216 

Randall George "Randy" Domenighini, 66, of Coquille, died October 25, 2022 in Coquille.  Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846



