Johnny Lee Hughes, 81, of Mt. Shasta, California, passed away October 16, 2022 in Mt. Shasta. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Palmer Fletcher, 85, of Coos Bay, passed away October 18, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Randall George "Randy" Domenighini, 66, of Coquille, died October 25, 2022 in Coquille. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In