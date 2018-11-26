Tuesday, Nov. 27
Sanford, Evelyn L., funeral service, 1 p.m., at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. An interment will follow at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay.
