SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019
Charles “Buddy” Sanders -77, A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Myrtle Swanson - 87, of North Bend, A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 2250 16th St. in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019
G. Sherman “Sherm” Cutlip – 92, of Coos Bay, A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3 at College Park Community Church of God, 2548 Newmark Ave. in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019
Ricky G. Taylor - 71, of Powers, A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Powers Church of God, 410 W. Cedar St. Burial will follow at the Powers Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019
Rayna Jean Fox Smiley - 86, of Reedsport, passed away Oct. 29, in Springfield. A visitation will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3500 West 18th Ave., Eugene, Ore, on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. and the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Then a graveside service at the Scottsburg Cemetery, Scottsburg, Ore. will be at 2 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2019
BlueRose StarrEagle - 76, of Coos Bay, A memorial service to celebrate will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Unity By The Bay, 2100 Union Ave., in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
