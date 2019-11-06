{{featured_button_text}}

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019 

David D. Layman - 62, of Coos Bay. A visitation and rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019

Gary William Bird - 83, A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Estrellita Corbus-Murphy - 70A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Holy Name Catholic Church, 50 S. Dean Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

