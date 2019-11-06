WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019
David D. Layman - 62, of Coos Bay. A visitation and rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Gary William Bird - 83, A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Estrellita Corbus-Murphy - 70, A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Holy Name Catholic Church, 50 S. Dean Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In