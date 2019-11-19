{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

James Fredrick Kellum – 80, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 24, 2018. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Osprey Point Pub & Resort, 1505 North Lake Road in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Ronald “Ron” Edward Quinn - 72, A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Lawrence "Larry" G. Brugnoli - 83, of Coquille, A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

