TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019
Samuel E. Bridenstine - 73, A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2019
Penny Marie Jackson - 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene Oregon surrounded by her loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Reedsport Church of God, located at 2191 Birch Avenue in Reedsport.
