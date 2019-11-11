{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019

Samuel E. Bridenstine - 73, A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2019

Penny Marie Jackson - 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene Oregon surrounded by her loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Reedsport Church of God, located at 2191 Birch Avenue in Reedsport.

To plant a tree in memory of 2019 Nov. 11 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments