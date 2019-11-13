FRIDAY, NOV. 15, 2019
John E. Engebretson, 91, of Coos Bay. A Graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Ocean View Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
Katrien Michelle “Katie” Grande - 56, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 6, 2019 in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16, 2019
Carol J. Fletcher - 81, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 11 in North Bend. A Chapel funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave, arrangements are under the direction of North Bend Chapel 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23, 2019
Penny Marie Jackson - 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon surrounded by her loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Reedsport Church of God, located at 2191 Birch Ave. in Reedsport.
