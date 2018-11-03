Try 1 month for 99¢

Saturday, Nov. 3

Tipton, Ammie M., celebration of life, 1 p.m., at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend, with a final goodbye at Cape Arago State Park in Charleston.Final plans will be announced on Facebook for the friends and family that would like to attend.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sunday, Nov. 4

David G. Stuart, potluck celebration of life, , at 12 p.m., at the Bastendorff Beach gazebo by the campground. 

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nov. 3, 2018 Funerals
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments