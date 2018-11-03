Saturday, Nov. 3
Tipton, Ammie M., celebration of life, 1 p.m., at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend, with a final goodbye at Cape Arago State Park in Charleston.Final plans will be announced on Facebook for the friends and family that would like to attend.
Sunday, Nov. 4
David G. Stuart, potluck celebration of life, , at 12 p.m., at the Bastendorff Beach gazebo by the campground.
