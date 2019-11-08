{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2019

Samuel E. Bridenstine - 73, of Coos Bay passed away Nov. 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019. At Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Avenue. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2019

Steven Lorenzo Noorlander - 72, of North Bend, died Oct. 29, 2019, in Portland. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 16, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3355 Virginia Avenue, North Bend.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2019

Penny Marie Jackson - 56, of Reedsport, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 in Eugene Oregon surrounded by her loving and devoted family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Reedsport Church of God, located at 2191 Birch Avenue in Reedsport.

