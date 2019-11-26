{{featured_button_text}}

 Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019

Peggy Eve Berger - 94, of Bandon, formerly of North Bend, No service will be held, but an open house to celebrate the life and art of Peggy will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church, 2420 Sherman Avenue in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Shirley May Wilson - 87, of Reedsport, passed away in Florence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Dunes Memorial Chapel, burial to follow at Reedsport Masonic Cemetery. A full obituary to follow. 

