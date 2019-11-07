{{featured_button_text}}

 

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019

Gary William Bird - 83, A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Kathy Ann Spillers - A Memorial Service will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Eagles Lodge 568 S. 2nd St., Coos Bay.

Estrellita Corbus-Murphy - 70, A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Holy Name Catholic Church, 50 S. Dean Street in Coquille. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

