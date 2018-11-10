Bruce G. Brown- 85, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 7, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Robert Allen Devitt- 70, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 6, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Doris J. Dalke- 89, of North Bend, passed away Nov. 7, 2018 in North Bend. Arrangements are pending with North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Bernard L. Lichtman- 88, of Coos Bay died Oct. 29, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Eugene M. Bowers- 71, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 5, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Willard Rust- 79, of Coos Bay, passed away Nov. 3, 2018, at Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Raymond "Ray" Henshaw- 83, of Myrtle Point, died Nov. 8, 2018 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
