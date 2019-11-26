{{featured_button_text}}

Frank N. Babcock - 72, of North Bend, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

Wesley E. Nissen - 97,  of North Bend passed away Nov. 22, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Robert "Bob" G.  Redmond - 90, of North Bend, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

James D. Ingram - 88, of Winchester Bay, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 in Winchester Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.

