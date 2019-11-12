Deborah D. Whitworth - 69, of North Bend died November 8, 2019 in North Bend. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Ronald Edward Quinn - 72, of Coos Bay passed away November 9,2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jackie Hofsess - 88, of Powers, died November 10, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Bruce Edward Batey - 63, of Coos Bay passed away November 7,2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Ocean View Memory Gardens Cremation & Burial Service, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Karen M. Solomon - 79, of Coos Bay died November 8, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
You have free articles remaining.
William Grasser - 86, of Myrtle Point, died November 10, 2019 in Coquille. Arrangements are pending with Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Peggy E. Berger - 94, of Bandon formerly of North Bend died November 8, 2019 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Raymond Dean Bentley - 90, of Lakeside, passed away November 9, 2019 in Lakeside. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
William V. Ainsworth - 69, of Coos Bay died November 10, 2019 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In